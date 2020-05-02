See All Nurse Practitioners in Phoenix, AZ
Sandra Gallo, CFNP

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
2.5 (26)
Offers telehealth

Overview

Sandra Gallo, CFNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Phoenix, AZ. 

Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    20045 N 19th Ave Ste 3 Bldg 10, Phoenix, AZ 85027 (480) 626-2552
Check your insurance
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    • Aetna
    • Cigna
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    2.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 26 ratings
    Patient Ratings (26)
    5 Star
    (11)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (14)
    May 02, 2020
    Trapped but ok because of Sandi — May 02, 2020
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    About Sandra Gallo, CFNP

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1184753717
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Sandra Gallo has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Sandra Gallo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    26 patients have reviewed Sandra Gallo. The overall rating for this provider is 2.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Sandra Gallo.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Sandra Gallo, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Sandra Gallo appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

