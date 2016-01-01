Sandra Flores accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Sandra Flores, FNP-BC
Offers telehealth
Overview
Sandra Flores, FNP-BC is a Nurse Practitioner in Edinburg, TX.
Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 1218 W Monte Cristo Rd, Edinburg, TX 78541 Directions (956) 287-4925
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
About Sandra Flores, FNP-BC
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1649602145
Frequently Asked Questions
Sandra Flores has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
2 patients have reviewed Sandra Flores. The overall rating for this provider is 1.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Sandra Flores.
