Sandra Estrada, ARNP is a Neurology Specialist in Silverdale, WA. They graduated from University of California At Los Angeles and is affiliated with St. Michael Medical Center - Bremerton.
The Doctors Clinic: Cavalon Place2011 NW Myhre Pl Ste 203, Silverdale, WA 98383 Directions
Sandra Estrada was great! She was a migraine expert and has given me hope in mitigating my issues. She spent more time with me than I’m sure she had to give; she was a great listener and set me at ease.
- University of California At Los Angeles
- St. Michael Medical Center - Bremerton
Sandra Estrada has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Sandra Estrada using Healthline FindCare.
Sandra Estrada has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
2 patients have reviewed Sandra Estrada. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Sandra Estrada.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Sandra Estrada, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Sandra Estrada appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.