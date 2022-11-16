See All Nurse Practitioners in Naperville, IL
Sandra Davis, APN

Internal Medicine (Nurse Practitioner)
5 (50)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Sandra Davis, APN is an Internal Medicine Nurse Practitioner in Naperville, IL. 

Sandra Davis works at Edward-Elmhurst Medical Group in Naperville, IL. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Edward-Elmhurst Medical Group
    1331 W 75th St Ste 201, Naperville, IL 60540 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (630) 527-5000

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Edward Hospital - Main Campus

Ratings & Reviews
4.9
Average provider rating
Based on 50 ratings
Patient Ratings (50)
5 Star
(48)
4 Star
(1)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(1)
Nov 16, 2022
Very good
DiAnn Davis — Nov 16, 2022
Photo: Sandra Davis, APN
About Sandra Davis, APN

Specialties
  • Internal Medicine (Nurse Practitioner)
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1982762720
Frequently Asked Questions

Sandra Davis, APN is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Sandra Davis is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Sandra Davis has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

Sandra Davis has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Sandra Davis works at Edward-Elmhurst Medical Group in Naperville, IL. View the full address on Sandra Davis’s profile.

50 patients have reviewed Sandra Davis. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Sandra Davis.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Sandra Davis, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Sandra Davis appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

