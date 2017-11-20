Dr. Sandra Davis, PHD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Davis is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sandra Davis, PHD
Overview
Dr. Sandra Davis, PHD is a Counselor in Kissimmee, FL. They specialize in Counseling, has 17 years of experience. They graduated from Barry Univ.
Locations
Davis Counseling Services600 N Thacker Ave Ste A1, Kissimmee, FL 34741 Directions (407) 504-1093
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Magellan Health Services
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Since 9/11 I've been seeing her every other week. With out her therapy, I would be unable to function as I am today. I was able to work through the darkest moments and would recommend her to anyone in need of help.
About Dr. Sandra Davis, PHD
- Counseling
- 17 years of experience
- English
- 1427008036
Education & Certifications
- Barry Univ
- Barry University / School of Graduate Medical Science
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Davis has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Davis accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Davis has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Davis. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Davis.
