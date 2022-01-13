Dr. Sandra Dannenbaum, PHD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dannenbaum is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sandra Dannenbaum, PHD is a Counselor in Chandler, AZ.
Withinsight Psychological Services Pllc3200 N Dobson Rd Ste D-3, Chandler, AZ 85224 Directions (480) 452-4797
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
Excellent therapist. Listens & offers workable solutions. She cares for her patients & it comes across in a very comforting way. I highly recommend her.
- Counseling
- English
Dr. Dannenbaum has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Dannenbaum accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Dannenbaum has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Dannenbaum. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dannenbaum.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Dannenbaum, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Dannenbaum appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.