Dr. Sandra Curry, PHD

Psychology
0 (0)
Accepting new patients
37 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Sandra Curry, PHD is a Psychologist in Cleveland, OH. They specialize in Psychology, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from Case Western Univ and is affiliated with University Hospitals Cleveland Medical Center.

They are accepting new patients and accepts UnitedHealthCare as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Locations

    3601 Green Rd Ste 210, Cleveland, OH 44122 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (216) 595-9535

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • University Hospitals Cleveland Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Adjustment Disorder
Anxiety
Couples Therapy
Adjustment Disorder
Anxiety
Couples Therapy

Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Anxiety
Couples Therapy Chevron Icon
Depression Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Depressive Episode Chevron Icon
Gender Dysphoria Chevron Icon
Grief Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Grief
Individual Therapy Chevron Icon
Marital Therapy Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Psychological Disorders Chevron Icon
Psychotherapy Services Chevron Icon
Relationship Issues Chevron Icon
Sexual Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Stress Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Stress
Stress Management Chevron Icon
    • Beech Street (Multiplan)
    • Medical Mutual of Ohio
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    About Dr. Sandra Curry, PHD

    • Psychology
    • 37 years of experience
    • English
    • 1730267733
    Education & Certifications

    • University Hospitals Case Medical Center
    • University Hospitals of Cleveland, Case Medical Center
    • Case Western Univ
    • University of Michigan / Ann Arbor
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Sandra Curry, PHD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Curry is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Curry has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Curry has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Curry.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Curry, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Curry appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

