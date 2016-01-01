Sandra Collier has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Sandra Collier, APRN
Overview
Sandra Collier, APRN is a Nurse Practitioner in Lakeland, FL.
Sandra Collier works at
Locations
-
1
Doctor Today Tlc LLC4435 Us Highway 98 N, Lakeland, FL 33809 Directions (863) 858-8000
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Sandra Collier?
About Sandra Collier, APRN
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1730744350
Frequently Asked Questions
Sandra Collier works at
Sandra Collier has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Sandra Collier.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Sandra Collier, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Sandra Collier appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.