Dr. Sandra Collazo, OD
Overview
Dr. Sandra Collazo, OD is an Optometrist in Houston, TX.
Dr. Collazo works at
Locations
Dr. Sandra E. Collazo P.c.10488 Katy Fwy Ste A, Houston, TX 77043 Directions (713) 827-9800
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I have been seeing Dr, Collazo for more that 15 years. She is very professional, caring, honest. Her help with dry eye' problem has been excellent as well with prescription glasses. I recommended her
About Dr. Sandra Collazo, OD
- Optometry
- English
- 1659447928
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Collazo has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Collazo accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Collazo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Collazo. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Collazo.
