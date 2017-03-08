Sandra Cleary, LCPC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Sandra Cleary is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Sandra Cleary, LCPC
Overview
Sandra Cleary, LCPC is a Psychotherapist in Prince Frederick, MD.
Locations
-
1
Cleary Psychotherapy & Consulting, LLC65 Duke St # 104, Prince Frederick, MD 20678 Directions (443) 968-4989
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Tricare
Ratings & Reviews
She was a wonderful and compassionate therapist. Very through and supportive. So very helpful.
About Sandra Cleary, LCPC
- Psychotherapy
- English
- 1720256902
Frequently Asked Questions
