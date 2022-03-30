Sandra Chaplain has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Sandra Chaplain, LCSW
Offers telehealth
Overview
Sandra Chaplain, LCSW is a Counselor in Brooklyn, NY.
Locations
- 1 26 Court St Ste 2604, Brooklyn, NY 11242 Directions (718) 488-7977
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
Ratings & Reviews
Sandra Chaplain is very professional and caring. I’ve been a patient over a decade and I can’t say enough great things about her. She’s always willing to extend herself if she has to (e.g.. to reschedule appointment times) and she makes you feel comfortable. I’ve referred friends to her because she’s great at what she does. Thanks for all you’ve done Sandra
About Sandra Chaplain, LCSW
- Counseling
- English
- 1871678599
