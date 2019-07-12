Dr. Sandra Branton, ED.D is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Branton is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sandra Branton, ED.D
Overview
Dr. Sandra Branton, ED.D is a Psychologist in South Lake Tahoe, CA.
They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 870 Emerald Bay Rd Ste 301, South Lake Tahoe, CA 96150 Directions (530) 541-5977
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
I have seen Dr. Branton for 2 different life situations. She is able to give validation and insight without "babying" for lack of a better term. She is highly skilled, poised, professional and able.
About Dr. Sandra Branton, ED.D
- Psychology
- English
- 1063524312
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Branton has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Branton accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Branton has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Branton. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Branton.
