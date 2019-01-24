Dr. Sandra Banks, PHD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Banks is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sandra Banks, PHD
Overview
Dr. Sandra Banks, PHD is a Psychologist in Columbus, OH.
They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
- 1 1161 Bethel Rd Ste 104, Columbus, OH 43220 Directions (614) 586-6573
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Banks?
Dennis Modaffari see dr banks in Pittsburgh pa for 5 years she was the excellent the best. Doctor i every had in Vegas now terrible psychologist and psychiatrist the time i see dr banks in Oakmont pa i new she was my doctor we build trust in her kind open minded patients she helpful to me in everything in my life she care about me in every way possible it took time with and we got to my lifetime that i live i got everything out child to 59 years old what a adventure crying happy the best??
About Dr. Sandra Banks, PHD
- Psychology
- English
- 1275786386
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Banks has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Banks accepts Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Banks has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Banks. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Banks.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Banks, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Banks appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.