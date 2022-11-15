Sandra Alexander has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Sandra Alexander, PA-C
Sandra Alexander, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Raleigh, NC. They specialize in Physician Assistant (PA), has 8 years of experience. They graduated from Campbell University.
Carolina Partners of Raleigh Nc1055 Dresser Ct, Raleigh, NC 27609 Directions (919) 876-3130Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
- 2 2101 Garner Rd, Raleigh, NC 27610 Directions (919) 832-7351
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MedCost
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
I've seen Sandra for years now and would follow her anywhere. I trust her completely and have always learned something new each visit - about medicine, science, or my own brain and chemistry.
- Physician Assistant (PA)
- 8 years of experience
- English
- 1457741746
- Campbell University
Sandra Alexander accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Sandra Alexander has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
3 patients have reviewed Sandra Alexander. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Sandra Alexander.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Sandra Alexander, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Sandra Alexander appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.