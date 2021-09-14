See All Counselors in Bossier City, LA
Sandi Davis, MA Icon-share Share Profile

Sandi Davis, MA

Counseling
2 (21)
Accepting new patients
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Sandi Davis, MA is a Counselor in Bossier City, LA. 

Sandi Davis works at Family Counseling Center in Bossier City, LA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and UnitedHealthCare as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Counselors
Compare with other nearby providers
Leslie Boyett, LPC
Leslie Boyett, LPC
0 (0)
View Profile

Locations

  1. 1
    FamilyCounseling Center
    4859 Shed Rd Ste 500, Bossier City, LA 71111 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (318) 302-0457

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Addiction
ADHD and-or ADD
Adjustment Disorder
Addiction
ADHD and-or ADD
Adjustment Disorder

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Addiction Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Adolescent Depression Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Attention Deficit Disorder (ADD) Chevron Icon
Behavioral Disorders Chevron Icon
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) Chevron Icon
Counseling Services Chevron Icon
Couples Therapy Chevron Icon
Depression Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Eating Disorders Chevron Icon
Eye Movement Desensitization and Reprocessing (EMDR) Chevron Icon
Family Counseling Chevron Icon
Family Psychotherapy Chevron Icon
Individual Therapy Chevron Icon
Marital Counseling Chevron Icon
Marital Therapy Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Relationship Issues Chevron Icon
Separation Anxiety Chevron Icon
Stress Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stress
Substance Abuse Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Coventry Health Care
    • MultiPlan
    • PHCS
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Value Options

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    1.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 21 ratings
    Patient Ratings (21)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (17)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Sandi Davis?

    Sep 14, 2021
    My daughter said "She was wonderful. Very no nonsense."
    David — Sep 14, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Sandi Davis, MA
    How would you rate your experience with Sandi Davis, MA?
    • Likelihood of recommending Sandi Davis to family and friends

    Sandi Davis' Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Sandi Davis

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Sandi Davis, MA.

    About Sandi Davis, MA

    Specialties
    • Counseling
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1093725053
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Sandi Davis, MA is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Sandi Davis is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Sandi Davis has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Sandi Davis has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Sandi Davis works at Family Counseling Center in Bossier City, LA. View the full address on Sandi Davis’s profile.

    21 patients have reviewed Sandi Davis. The overall rating for this provider is 1.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Sandi Davis.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Sandi Davis, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Sandi Davis appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Sandi Davis, MA?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.