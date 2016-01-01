Sandra Cornell, LMHC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Sandra Cornell is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Sandra Cornell, LMHC
Sandra Cornell, LMHC is a Psychotherapist in Pompano Beach, FL.
Grow Therapy10100 W Sample Rd, Pompano Beach, FL 33065 Directions (786) 244-2403Monday9:00am - 8:00pmTuesday9:00am - 8:00pmWednesday9:00am - 8:00pmThursday9:00am - 8:00pmFriday9:00am - 8:00pmSaturday9:00am - 8:00pmSunday9:00am - 8:00pm
- Psychotherapy
- English
- 1336684919
Sandra Cornell has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
5 patients have reviewed Sandra Cornell. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Sandra Cornell.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Sandra Cornell, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Sandra Cornell appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.