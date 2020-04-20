Sandi Burningham, MC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Sandi Burningham is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Sandi Burningham, MC
Overview
Sandi Burningham, MC is a Counselor in St George, UT.
They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 561 E Tabernacle St, St George, UT 84770 Directions (435) 673-2822
The Lotus Group Counseling and Consulting1173 S 250 W Ste 203, Saint George, UT 84770 Directions (435) 986-0522
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- EMI Health
- Public Employees Health Plan (PEHP)
- SelectHealth
Ratings & Reviews
Very approachable, genuine and dependable. I have been a tough client for Sandi's for several years and I would not hesitate in recommending her as a counselor to the most precious people in my life. I am so pleased along with my family to see results in my life.
About Sandi Burningham, MC
- Counseling
- English
- 1932325875
Education & Certifications
- University of Utah
Frequently Asked Questions
