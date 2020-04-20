See All Counselors in St George, UT
Sandi Burningham, MC

Counseling
4.5 (8)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Sandi Burningham, MC is a Counselor in St George, UT. 

They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

    561 E Tabernacle St, St George, UT 84770 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (435) 673-2822
    The Lotus Group Counseling and Consulting
    1173 S 250 W Ste 203, Saint George, UT 84770 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (435) 986-0522

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Adolescent Counseling
Counseling Services
Eating Disorders
Adolescent Counseling
Counseling Services
Eating Disorders

Adolescent Counseling Chevron Icon
Counseling Services Chevron Icon
Eating Disorders Chevron Icon
Marital Counseling Chevron Icon
Mood and Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Personality Disorders Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Relationship Issues Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • EMI Health
    • Public Employees Health Plan (PEHP)
    • SelectHealth

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 8 ratings
    Patient Ratings (8)
    5 Star
    (7)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Apr 20, 2020
    Very approachable, genuine and dependable. I have been a tough client for Sandi's for several years and I would not hesitate in recommending her as a counselor to the most precious people in my life. I am so pleased along with my family to see results in my life.
    — Apr 20, 2020
    About Sandi Burningham, MC

    Specialties
    • Counseling
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1932325875
    Education & Certifications

    Undergraduate School
    • University of Utah
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Sandi Burningham, MC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Sandi Burningham is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Sandi Burningham has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Sandi Burningham has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    8 patients have reviewed Sandi Burningham. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Sandi Burningham.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Sandi Burningham, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Sandi Burningham appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

