Sandee Harris, FNP

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
2.5 (2)
Overview

Sandee Harris, FNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Dallas, TX. 

Sandee Harris works at Healthcare Clinic in Dallas, TX. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Healthcare Clinics
    5315 Ross Ave, Dallas, TX 75206 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (214) 826-2151
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    2.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 2 ratings
    Patient Ratings (2)
    5 Star
    (0)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    About Sandee Harris, FNP

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1306855358
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Sandee Harris has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Sandee Harris has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Sandee Harris works at Healthcare Clinic in Dallas, TX. View the full address on Sandee Harris’s profile.

    2 patients have reviewed Sandee Harris. The overall rating for this provider is 2.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Sandee Harris.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Sandee Harris, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Sandee Harris appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

