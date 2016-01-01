Dr. Samuel Wilkey, DC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wilkey is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Samuel Wilkey, DC
Overview
Dr. Samuel Wilkey, DC is a Chiropractor in Bowling Green, KY.
Dr. Wilkey works at
Locations
-
1
Hillview Chiropractic2145 Nashville Rd, Bowling Green, KY 42101 Directions (270) 781-1111
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Wilkey?
About Dr. Samuel Wilkey, DC
- Chiropractic
- English
- 1780717785
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Wilkey has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Wilkey accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Wilkey has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Wilkey works at
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Wilkey. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wilkey.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Wilkey, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Wilkey appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.