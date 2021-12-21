See All Physicians Assistants in Meridian, ID
Samuel Uebelacker, PA-C Icon-share Share Profile

Samuel Uebelacker, PA-C

Urology (Physician Assistant)
5 (1)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Samuel Uebelacker, PA-C is an Urology Physician Assistant in Meridian, ID. 

Samuel Uebelacker works at Idaho Urologic Institute in Meridian, ID with other offices in Nampa, ID. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Idaho Urologic Institute - Meridian
    2855 E Magic View Dr, Meridian, ID 83642 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (208) 563-4574
  2. 2
    Idaho Urologic Institute - Meridian
    6195 E Hunt Ave, Nampa, ID 83687 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (208) 563-4581

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • West Valley Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Urology Conditions
Urology Conditions

Treatment frequency



Urology Conditions Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
5.0
Average provider rating
Based on 1 ratings
Patient Ratings (1)
5 Star
(1)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
Dec 21, 2021
Exceptional interaction as concerns were listened to and addressed assuring patient dignity and confidence in how he presented the information
JonS — Dec 21, 2021
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
Photo: Samuel Uebelacker, PA-C
About Samuel Uebelacker, PA-C

Specialties
  • Urology (Physician Assistant)
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1316587751
Frequently Asked Questions

Samuel Uebelacker, PA-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Samuel Uebelacker is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Samuel Uebelacker has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Samuel Uebelacker has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Samuel Uebelacker.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Samuel Uebelacker, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Samuel Uebelacker appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

Primary Care
