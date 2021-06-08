Dr. Shein has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Samuel Shein, PHD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Samuel Shein, PHD is a Psychologist in Teaneck, NJ.
Dr. Shein works at
Locations
-
1
Behavioral Health Group LLC757 Teaneck Rd, Teaneck, NJ 07666 Directions (201) 837-2025
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Shein?
Dr. Shein is caring and compassionate. I would highly recommend him.
About Dr. Samuel Shein, PHD
- Psychology
- English
- 1043320500
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Shein accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Shein has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Shein works at
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Shein. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shein.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Shein, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Shein appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.