Dr. Samuel Reiss, OD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Reiss is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Samuel Reiss, OD
Overview
Dr. Samuel Reiss, OD is an Optometrist in Alliance, OH.
Dr. Reiss works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Dr Stein's Optical Clinic1650 S Union Ave, Alliance, OH 44601 Directions (330) 238-1071
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Reiss?
About Dr. Samuel Reiss, OD
- Optometry
- English
- 1801865936
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Reiss accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Reiss has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Reiss works at
Dr. Reiss has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Reiss.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Reiss, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Reiss appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.