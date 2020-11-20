Samuel Marcel has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Samuel Marcel, LPC
Samuel Marcel, LPC is a Counselor in El Paso, TX.
Samuel Marcel works at
West Texas Treatment Center1790 N Lee Trevino Dr Ste 203, El Paso, TX 79936 Directions (915) 613-0030
- MultiPlan
Samuel is very understanding and is very helpful. He is kind yet firm, caring yet professional, and i recommend him to everybody in the world. Thank you Dr.Marcel for being the caring person you are.
About Samuel Marcel, LPC
- Counseling
- English
- 1740376300
Samuel Marcel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
14 patients have reviewed Samuel Marcel. The overall rating for this provider is 2.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Samuel Marcel.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Samuel Marcel, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Samuel Marcel appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.