Samuel Logan, MSN

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
4.5 (15)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Samuel Logan, MSN is a Nurse Practitioner in Chicago, IL. 

Samuel Logan works at Friend Health in Chicago, IL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Friend Health Pharmacy
    800 E 55th St, Chicago, IL 60615 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (217) 620-5401

Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • AMITA Health Saints Mary and Elizabeth Medical Center Chicago

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • MultiPlan

    Apr 28, 2021
    I found Sam to be professional yet very personable. He answered our calls and texts in a timely manner and ALWAYS had the time to answer any questions, give much needed advice or calmly listen. Sam went above and beyond to help us get answers and help transition our dad to hospice care. He was genuinely concerned for my dad's well being and that meant the world to me. I highly recommend Sam Logan 100%
    Sue — Apr 28, 2021
    About Samuel Logan, MSN

    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    • English, Spanish
    • 1386012482
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Samuel Logan, MSN is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Samuel Logan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Samuel Logan has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Samuel Logan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    15 patients have reviewed Samuel Logan. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Samuel Logan.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Samuel Logan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Samuel Logan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

