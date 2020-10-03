Dr. Samuel Keo, PSY.D is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Keo is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Samuel Keo, PSY.D
Overview
Dr. Samuel Keo, PSY.D is a Psychologist in Long Beach, CA. They specialize in Psychology, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from United Stated International University (Aka Alliant International University) and is affiliated with Harbor - UCLA Medical Center, Long Beach Memorial Medical Center, Providence Little Company of Mary Medical Center San Pedro, St. Mary Medical Center and Torrance Memorial Medical Center.
Locations
Keomhat3711 Long Beach Blvd Ste 1016, Long Beach, CA 90807 Directions (562) 661-3656
Hospital Affiliations
- Harbor - UCLA Medical Center
- Long Beach Memorial Medical Center
- Providence Little Company of Mary Medical Center San Pedro
- St. Mary Medical Center
- Torrance Memorial Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Beacon Health Strategies
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst BlueChoice, Inc.
- Caremore Medical Group
- Health Net
- HealthSmart
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Keo?
Very helpful and professional.
About Dr. Samuel Keo, PSY.D
- Psychology
- 23 years of experience
- English, Khmer and Khmer
- 1891096095
Education & Certifications
- United Stated International University (Aka Alliant International University)
