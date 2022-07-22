See All Optometrists / Eye Doctors in Cleveland, TN
Dr. Samuel Horner III, OD

Optometry
4 (10)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. Samuel Horner III, OD is an Optometrist in Cleveland, TN. 

Dr. Horner III works at Cleveland Optometric Vision Center in Cleveland, TN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Cleveland Optometric Vision Center
    40 2nd St Nw, Cleveland, TN 37311 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (423) 476-5341
Check your insurance
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 10 ratings
    Patient Ratings (10)
    5 Star
    (7)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (1)
    About Dr. Samuel Horner III, OD

    Specialties
    • Optometry
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1164412102
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Samuel Horner III, OD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Horner III is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Horner III has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Horner III has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Horner III works at Cleveland Optometric Vision Center in Cleveland, TN. View the full address on Dr. Horner III’s profile.

    10 patients have reviewed Dr. Horner III. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Horner III.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Horner III, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Horner III appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

