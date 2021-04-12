Samuel Greenberg has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Samuel Greenberg
Overview
Samuel Greenberg is a Psychologist in Crofton, MD.
Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
- 1 1662 Village Grn, Crofton, MD 21114 Directions (410) 757-2077
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Samuel Greenberg?
Dr. Greenberg is an excellent therapist. His bluntness might rub people the wrong way, but he's not there to coddle you. He will be upfront, direct, and get you working to confront and deal with your issues. Unfortunately, he moved to a practice that doesn't take my insurance so I am searching for another doctor, but I highly recommend Dr. Greenberg.
About Samuel Greenberg
- Psychology
- English
- 1023544723
Frequently Asked Questions
Samuel Greenberg has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
5 patients have reviewed Samuel Greenberg. The overall rating for this provider is 2.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Samuel Greenberg.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Samuel Greenberg, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Samuel Greenberg appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.