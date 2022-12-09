See All Physicians Assistants in Fort Wayne, IN
Samuel Dismuke, PA-C

Physician Assistant (PA)
Accepting new patients
Samuel Dismuke, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Fort Wayne, IN. 

Samuel Dismuke works at Ortho NorthEast in Fort Wayne, IN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Ortho NorthEast - SW Office
    7920 W Jefferson Blvd Ste 100, Fort Wayne, IN 46804 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (260) 484-8551
    Monday
    7:45am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    7:45am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    7:45am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    7:45am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    7:45am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    7:45am - 5:00pm
    Sunday
    7:45am - 5:00pm
  2. 2
    Orthopedics NorthEast (ONE) - Parkview North
    11136 Parkview Circle Dr # Entrance, Fort Wayne, IN 46845 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (260) 484-8551
  3. 3
    Orthopedics NorthEast (ONE) - Clinton
    5050 N Clinton St Ste 3, Fort Wayne, IN 46825 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (260) 484-8551

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Dupont Hospital
  • Parkview Ortho Hospital
  • Parkview Regional Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • HAP Insurance
    • Hoosier Healthcare Network
    • Humana
    • Indian Health Service
    • Medicaid
    • Priority Health
    • Sagamore Health Network
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Dec 09, 2022
    Dr. Dismuke is incredible. Not only has he taken great care of my health, but also is lovely to speak with at every appointment. It's rare to find a doctor that combines such personal touches and care for a patient. I would highly recommend.
    About Samuel Dismuke, PA-C

    • Physician Assistant (PA)
    • English
    • 1235631557
