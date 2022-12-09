Samuel Dismuke, PA-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Samuel Dismuke is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Samuel Dismuke, PA-C
Samuel Dismuke, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Fort Wayne, IN.
Samuel Dismuke works at
-
1
Ortho NorthEast - SW Office7920 W Jefferson Blvd Ste 100, Fort Wayne, IN 46804 Directions (260) 484-8551Monday7:45am - 5:00pmTuesday7:45am - 5:00pmWednesday7:45am - 5:00pmThursday7:45am - 5:00pmFriday7:45am - 5:00pmSaturday7:45am - 5:00pmSunday7:45am - 5:00pm
-
2
Orthopedics NorthEast (ONE) - Parkview North11136 Parkview Circle Dr # Entrance, Fort Wayne, IN 46845 Directions (260) 484-8551
-
3
Orthopedics NorthEast (ONE) - Clinton5050 N Clinton St Ste 3, Fort Wayne, IN 46825 Directions (260) 484-8551
Hospital Affiliations
- Dupont Hospital
- Parkview Ortho Hospital
- Parkview Regional Medical Center
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- HAP Insurance
- Hoosier Healthcare Network
- Humana
- Indian Health Service
- Medicaid
- Priority Health
- Sagamore Health Network
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Dr. Dismuke is incredible. Not only has he taken great care of my health, but also is lovely to speak with at every appointment. It’s rare to find a doctor that combines such personal touches and care for a patient. I would highly recommend.
- Physician Assistant (PA)
- English
- 1235631557
