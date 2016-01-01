Samuel Balk has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Samuel Balk, PA
Overview
Samuel Balk, PA is a Physician Assistant in Omaha, NE.
Samuel Balk works at
Locations
Oneworld Community Health Centers Inc4229 N 90TH ST, Omaha, NE 68134 Directions (402) 401-6000
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Samuel Balk, PA
- Physician Assistant (PA)
- English
- 1245409184
Frequently Asked Questions
Samuel Balk accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Samuel Balk has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
4 patients have reviewed Samuel Balk. The overall rating for this provider is 2.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Samuel Balk.
