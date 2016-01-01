See All Physicians Assistants in Henderson, NV
Samiyah Hoodbhoy, PA-C Icon-share Share Profile

Samiyah Hoodbhoy, PA-C

Physician Assistant (PA)
0 (0)
Accepting new patients
7 years of experience
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Samiyah Hoodbhoy, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Henderson, NV. They specialize in Physician Assistant (PA), has 7 years of experience. They graduated from Touro University Nevada.

Samiyah Hoodbhoy works at Comprehensive Cancer Centers of Nevada in Henderson, NV. They are accepting new patients and accepts Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Physician Assistants
Compare with other nearby providers
Adam Harkiewicz, PA-C
Adam Harkiewicz, PA-C
10 (76)
View Profile

Locations

  1. 1
    Comprehensive Cancer Centers of Nevada, Henderson
    10001 S Eastern Ave Ste 108, Henderson, NV 89052 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (702) 952-3444
    Monday
    7:30am - 6:00pm
    Tuesday
    7:30am - 6:00pm
    Wednesday
    7:30am - 6:00pm
    Thursday
    7:30am - 6:00pm
    Friday
    7:30am - 6:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Blood Disorders
Cancer
Chemotherapy
Blood Disorders
Cancer
Chemotherapy

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Blood Disorders Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Chemotherapy Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Cigna

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    Be the first to leave a review

    How was your appointment with Samiyah Hoodbhoy?

    Photo: Samiyah Hoodbhoy, PA-C
    How would you rate your experience with Samiyah Hoodbhoy, PA-C?
    • Likelihood of recommending Samiyah Hoodbhoy to family and friends

    Samiyah Hoodbhoy's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Samiyah Hoodbhoy

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Samiyah Hoodbhoy, PA-C.

    About Samiyah Hoodbhoy, PA-C

    Specialties
    • Physician Assistant (PA)
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 7 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Hindi and Urdu
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1245698117
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • Touro University Nevada
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Samiyah Hoodbhoy, PA-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Samiyah Hoodbhoy is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Samiyah Hoodbhoy has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Samiyah Hoodbhoy works at Comprehensive Cancer Centers of Nevada in Henderson, NV. View the full address on Samiyah Hoodbhoy’s profile.

    Samiyah Hoodbhoy has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Samiyah Hoodbhoy.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Samiyah Hoodbhoy, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Samiyah Hoodbhoy appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Samiyah Hoodbhoy, PA-C?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.