Samina Kajani, FNP

Critical Care Medicine
5 (1)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Samina Kajani, FNP is a Critical Care Medicine Specialist in Carmichael, CA. 

Samina Kajani works at Dignity Health Woodland Clinic in Carmichael, CA. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Dignity Health Woodland Clinic
    6555 Coyle Ave Ste 215, Carmichael, CA 95608 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Sunday
    Closed

Ratings & Reviews

5.0
Average provider rating
Based on 1 ratings
Patient Ratings (1)
5 Star
(1)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
Sep 23, 2021
Samina did more for us than the pulmonary doctors we’d seen. She took time, and listened to my dad, so she could determine the proper course of treatment. He feels better than he has in a long time. We are so happy with her, and greatly appreciate how she honestly cares about us. Her knowledgeable is invaluable.
Michelle — Sep 23, 2021
Photo: Samina Kajani, FNP
About Samina Kajani, FNP

Specialties
  • Critical Care Medicine
Languages Spoken
  • English
Gender
  • Female
NPI Number
  • 1548815707
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Hospital Affiliations

  • Mercy San Juan Medical Center

Frequently Asked Questions

