Dr. Husni has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Samia Husni, PHD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Samia Husni, PHD is a Psychologist in Orlando, FL.
Dr. Husni works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
The Psychology and Counseling Group2101 Park Center Dr Ste 270, Orlando, FL 32835 Directions (407) 523-1213Wednesday11:00am - 6:00pmThursday11:00am - 6:00pmFriday11:00am - 6:00pm
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Husni?
I have spent decades in and out of therapy previous to being under Dr. Husni's care. She is wise, insightful, compassionate and a excellent listener. I continually experience progress in my recovery of my authentic self. I have recommended her to others. --Rose Z.
About Dr. Samia Husni, PHD
- Psychology
- English, Arabic
- 1023295466
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Husni accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Husni has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Husni works at
Dr. Husni speaks Arabic.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Husni. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Husni.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Husni, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Husni appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.