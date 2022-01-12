Dr. Samer Touma, PHD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Touma is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Samer Touma, PHD
Dr. Samer Touma, PHD is a Counselor in Columbia, SC.
Associates in Behavioral Health1523 Richland St, Columbia, SC 29201 Directions (803) 256-1737
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
Dr. Touma is wonderful! From our initial appointment he established rapport and continues to foster a positive relationship. He is a very compassionate, trustworthy, wise man. Dr. Touma is easy to talk to and he does more than just listen - he digs to the root of issues, validates feelings, empathizes, and offers immediate solutions. There is no doubt that he genuinely cares about his clients. We look forward to our appointments and highly recommend Dr. Touma!
- Counseling
- English
Dr. Touma has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Touma accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Touma has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
47 patients have reviewed Dr. Touma. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Touma.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Touma, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Touma appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.