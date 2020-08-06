See All Nurse Practitioners in Hazelwood, MO
Samara Harrell, FNP

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
3.5 (5)
Accepting new patients
Samara Harrell, FNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Hazelwood, MO. 

Samara Harrell works at BJC Medical Group at Hazelwood in Hazelwood, MO. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    BJC Medical Group at Hazelwood
    BJC Medical Group at Hazelwood
7451 N LINDBERGH BLVD, Hazelwood, MO 63042
(314) 921-2950

  Christian Hospital

Abdominal Pain
Anemia
Anxiety
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Care Management Chevron Icon
Cold Sore Chevron Icon
Common Cold Chevron Icon
Common Migraine Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
Diabetes Counseling Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Fever Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Influenza (Flu) Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Physical Exams for Sports, School and Summer Camp Chevron Icon
School Physicals Chevron Icon

3.4
Average provider rating
Based on 5 ratings
Patient Ratings (5)
5 Star
(3)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(2)
Aug 06, 2020
Samara is awesome! I have been seeing her for a year now. Such a pleasant change from my previous primary care provider. She is very thorough and attentive during her time with you.
Christina — Aug 06, 2020
  Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
  English, Minnan
  1306285986
  Jewish-Barnes Hosp-Wash U
Samara Harrell, FNP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Samara Harrell is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Samara Harrell has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

Samara Harrell has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Samara Harrell works at BJC Medical Group at Hazelwood in Hazelwood, MO. View the full address on Samara Harrell’s profile.

5 patients have reviewed Samara Harrell. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Samara Harrell.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Samara Harrell, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Samara Harrell appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

