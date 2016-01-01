Samantha Weaver has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Samantha Weaver, MSN
Overview
Samantha Weaver, MSN is a Nurse Practitioner in Birmingham, AL.
Samantha Weaver works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Children's of Alabama1600 7th Ave S, Birmingham, AL 35233 Directions (205) 638-9100Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Samantha Weaver?
About Samantha Weaver, MSN
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1942554985
Frequently Asked Questions
Samantha Weaver has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Samantha Weaver works at
2 patients have reviewed Samantha Weaver. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Samantha Weaver.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Samantha Weaver, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Samantha Weaver appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.