See All Nurse Practitioners in Clearwater, FL
Samantha Wannos, FNP-C Icon-share Share Profile

Samantha Wannos, FNP-C

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
3 (2)
Accepting new patients
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Samantha Wannos, FNP-C is a Nurse Practitioner in Clearwater, FL. 

Samantha Wannos works at Diagnostic Clinic Medical Group PA in Clearwater, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
These providers are on the medical staff of Tampa General Hospital
Compare with other Nurse Practitioners
Compare with other nearby providers
Wahida Rahaman-Dwarika, FNP
Wahida Rahaman-Dwarika, FNP
10 (1)
View Profile
Esmeralda Young, APRN
Esmeralda Young, APRN
8 (85)
View Profile
Chelsea Pereira, APRN
Chelsea Pereira, APRN
10 (1)
View Profile
These providers are on the medical staff of Tampa General Hospital.

Locations

  1. 1
    Diagnostic Clinic Medical Group PA
    3131 N McMullen Booth Rd, Clearwater, FL 33761 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (727) 726-8871
    Monday
    8:30am - 5:30pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 5:30pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 5:30pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 5:30pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 5:30pm
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 2 ratings
    Patient Ratings (2)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Samantha Wannos?

    Jun 25, 2019
    I have only seen Samantha twice and both experiences were great. She is very professional and has excellent bedside manners. She is very thorough but most importantly she takes the time and listens to my concerns. I feel good when I leave at the end of my visit with her! Thank you Samantha
    Rose A in Brooksville , FL — Jun 25, 2019
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Samantha Wannos, FNP-C
    How would you rate your experience with Samantha Wannos, FNP-C?
    • Likelihood of recommending Samantha Wannos to family and friends

    Samantha Wannos' Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Samantha Wannos

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Samantha Wannos, FNP-C.

    About Samantha Wannos, FNP-C

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1770080046
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Samantha Wannos, FNP-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Samantha Wannos is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Samantha Wannos has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Samantha Wannos has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Samantha Wannos works at Diagnostic Clinic Medical Group PA in Clearwater, FL. View the full address on Samantha Wannos’s profile.

    2 patients have reviewed Samantha Wannos. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Samantha Wannos.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Samantha Wannos, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Samantha Wannos appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Samantha Wannos, FNP-C?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.