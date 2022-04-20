Samantha Turmenne has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Samantha Turmenne
Overview
Samantha Turmenne is a Nurse Practitioner in Warwick, RI.
Locations
- 1 176 Toll Gate Rd Ste 103, Warwick, RI 02886 Directions (401) 921-5855
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Tufts Health Plan
Ratings & Reviews
During my first visit with Samantha Turmenne (NP), at Brown Medicine, I found her to be very personable, helpful, and thorough. Samantha answered all of my concerns and made appropriate suggestions. She spent as much time with me as I needed. I highly recommend her.
About Samantha Turmenne
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1881216893
Frequently Asked Questions
Samantha Turmenne accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Samantha Turmenne has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Samantha Turmenne has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Samantha Turmenne.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Samantha Turmenne, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Samantha Turmenne appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.