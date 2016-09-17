Samantha Stratton, PA-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Samantha Stratton is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Samantha Stratton, PA-C
Overview
Samantha Stratton, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Lexington, KY.
Samantha Stratton works at
Locations
Dermatology Consultants, Lexington, KY2424 Harrodsburg Rd Ste 200, Lexington, KY 40503 Directions (859) 278-9492Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Samantha Stratton?
Ms. Stratton was very professional and I have already recommended her to some of my friends.
About Samantha Stratton, PA-C
- Physician Assistant (PA)
- English
- 1336413095
Frequently Asked Questions
Samantha Stratton has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Samantha Stratton accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Samantha Stratton has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Samantha Stratton works at
27 patients have reviewed Samantha Stratton. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Samantha Stratton.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Samantha Stratton, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Samantha Stratton appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.