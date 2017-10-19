Samantha Delorimier has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Samantha Delorimier, PA
Overview
Samantha Delorimier, PA is a Physician Assistant in Plano, TX.
Dallas Associated Dermatologists7000 Preston Rd, Plano, TX 75024 Directions (214) 987-3376
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
Ratings & Reviews
I LOVE Samantha and have had an outstanding experience with her. In the past, at other providers (NOT Dallas Associated Dermatologists), I have not had the best experience with PAs, but Samantha is extremely knowledgeable, helpful, and has the sweetest, bedside manner. I have seen her OFTEN over the past year and I could not be more pleased with her quality of care.. She & her nurse ALWAYS take the time to answer ALL my questions - I really disagree with the reviewer who said she was rushed.
About Samantha Delorimier, PA
- Physician Assistant (PA)
- English
- 1851708127
Frequently Asked Questions
Samantha Delorimier accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Samantha Delorimier has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
4 patients have reviewed Samantha Delorimier. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Samantha Delorimier.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Samantha Delorimier, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Samantha Delorimier appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.