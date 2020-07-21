Samantha Smart, FNP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Samantha Smart is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Samantha Smart, FNP
Offers telehealth
Overview
Samantha Smart, FNP is a Family Medicine Specialist in Roanoke, VA. They graduated from JAMES MADISON UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Lewisgale Medical Center.
Samantha Smart works at
Locations
LewisGale Physicians Family Medicine - Valley View Blvd4910 Valley View Blvd NW Ste 301, Roanoke, VA 24012 Directions (540) 215-4656Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Lewisgale Medical Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Got in Got out. Everything was answered
About Samantha Smart, FNP
- Family Medicine
- English
- 1053869271
Education & Certifications
- JAMES MADISON UNIVERSITY
