See All Family And Marriage Counselors in Arlington, WA
Samantha Rushton, LMFT Icon-share Share Profile

Samantha Rushton, LMFT

Marriage & Family Therapy
4 (1)
Call for new patient details
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Samantha Rushton, LMFT is a Marriage & Family Therapist in Arlington, WA. 

Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Marriage & Family Therapists
Compare with other nearby providers
Bella Oshry, LMFT
Bella Oshry, LMFT
0 (0)
View Profile

Locations

  1. 1
    16710 Smokey Point Blvd Ste 310, Arlington, WA 98223 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (425) 512-5171
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 1 ratings
    Patient Ratings (1)
    5 Star
    (0)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Samantha Rushton?

    Mar 07, 2018
    Samantha has been great for me. Sympathetic ear and lots of great feedback! I am meeting my goals.
    — Mar 07, 2018
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Samantha Rushton, LMFT
    How would you rate your experience with Samantha Rushton, LMFT?
    • Likelihood of recommending Samantha Rushton to family and friends

    Samantha Rushton's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Samantha Rushton

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Samantha Rushton, LMFT.

    About Samantha Rushton, LMFT

    Specialties
    • Marriage & Family Therapy
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1093025157
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Samantha Rushton has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Samantha Rushton has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Samantha Rushton has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Samantha Rushton.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Samantha Rushton, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Samantha Rushton appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Samantha Rushton, LMFT?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.