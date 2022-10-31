Samantha Rue, FNP-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Samantha Rue is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Samantha Rue, FNP-C
Overview
Samantha Rue, FNP-C is a Nurse Practitioner in New Windsor, NY.
Locations
Horizon Family Medical Group92 Old Route 9W Ste 200, New Windsor, NY 12553 Directions (845) 549-1010
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Very thorough in her approach to care.
About Samantha Rue, FNP-C
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1508363367
Frequently Asked Questions
Samantha Rue has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Samantha Rue accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Samantha Rue has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
2 patients have reviewed Samantha Rue. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Samantha Rue.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Samantha Rue, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Samantha Rue appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.