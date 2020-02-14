See All Nurse Practitioners in Gainesville, FL
Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
5 (9)
Call for new patient details
Overview

Samantha Noah is a Nurse Practitioner in Gainesville, FL. 

Samantha Noah works at HCA Florida Gainesville Neurosurgery in Gainesville, FL. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    HCA Florida Gainesville Neurosurgery
    6400 W Newberry Rd Ste 210, Gainesville, FL 32605 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (352) 331-3583

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • HCA Florida North Florida Hospital
    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 9 ratings
    Patient Ratings (9)
    5 Star
    (9)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Feb 14, 2020
    Sam is very thoughtful and caring. She really cares about her patients.
    — Feb 14, 2020
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Samantha Noah
    About Samantha Noah

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1982152377
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Samantha Noah has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Samantha Noah has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Samantha Noah works at HCA Florida Gainesville Neurosurgery in Gainesville, FL. View the full address on Samantha Noah’s profile.

    9 patients have reviewed Samantha Noah. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Samantha Noah.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Samantha Noah, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Samantha Noah appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

