Samantha Morris, MS is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Samantha Morris is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Samantha Morris, MS
Overview
Samantha Morris, MS is a Marriage & Family Therapist in Davie, FL.
Samantha Morris works at
Locations
-
1
Family Psych Central7450 Griffin Rd, Davie, FL 33314 Directions (305) 985-3618MondayClosed Open 24 HoursTuesdayClosed Open 24 HoursWednesdayClosed Open 24 HoursThursdayClosed Open 24 HoursFridayClosed Open 24 HoursSaturdayClosed Open 24 HoursSundayClosed Open 24 Hours
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- CHAMPVA
- Humana
- Tricare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Samantha Morris?
Dr. Morris is always available, compassionate, helps me challenge my limiting and unhealthy thoughts and behaviors so I can achieve the goals I set for myself.
About Samantha Morris, MS
- Marriage & Family Therapy
- English, Hebrew
- 1922464007
Frequently Asked Questions
Samantha Morris has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Samantha Morris accepts Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Samantha Morris has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Samantha Morris works at
Samantha Morris speaks Hebrew.
18 patients have reviewed Samantha Morris. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Samantha Morris.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Samantha Morris, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Samantha Morris appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.