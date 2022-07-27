See All Physicians Assistants in Farmington Hills, MI
Samantha Mekani

Physician Assistant (PA)
3.5 (3)
Call for new patient details
Overview

Samantha Mekani is a Physician Assistant in Farmington Hills, MI. 

Samantha Mekani works at Michigan Intgrtv Hlstc Psychtry in Farmington Hills, MI. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Melvin F Cohen, M.d.
    31555 W 14 Mile Rd Ste 103, Farmington Hills, MI 48334 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (248) 468-1889
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Cigna

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 3 ratings
    Patient Ratings (3)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Jul 27, 2022
    Never felt comfortable speaking with a psychiatrist about medications and some personal problems I've been dealing with. Samantha changed that. Definitely would recommend any and everyone to her.
    Z — Jul 27, 2022
    About Samantha Mekani

    Specialties
    • Physician Assistant (PA)
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1801308291
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Samantha Mekani has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Samantha Mekani has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Samantha Mekani works at Michigan Intgrtv Hlstc Psychtry in Farmington Hills, MI. View the full address on Samantha Mekani’s profile.

    3 patients have reviewed Samantha Mekani. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Samantha Mekani.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Samantha Mekani, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Samantha Mekani appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

