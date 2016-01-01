Samantha McDevitt, PA-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Samantha McDevitt is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Samantha McDevitt, PA-C
Overview
Samantha McDevitt, PA-C is an Orthopedic Surgery Physician Assistant in Mount Laurel, NJ.
Locations
Coastal Spine, PC4000 CHURCH RD, Mount Laurel, NJ 08054 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Jefferson Stratford Hospital
- Jefferson Cherry Hill Hospital
Ratings & Reviews
About Samantha McDevitt, PA-C
- Orthopedic Surgery (Physician Assistant)
- English
- 1245668672
Frequently Asked Questions
