Samantha Jenkins accepts Aetna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Samantha Jenkins, RPA
Overview
Samantha Jenkins, RPA is a Physician Assistant in Buffalo, NY.
Samantha Jenkins works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Mercy Comprehensive Care Center397 Louisiana St, Buffalo, NY 14204 Directions (716) 847-6610Monday7:30am - 4:30pmTuesday7:30am - 4:30pmWednesday7:30am - 4:30pmThursday7:30am - 4:30pmFriday7:30am - 4:30pm
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Samantha Jenkins?
She is just amazing listens to parents concerns and is so kind to children my son loves her she has been seeing him since he was born and I wouldn't trade her for anyone else
About Samantha Jenkins, RPA
- Physician Assistant (PA)
- English
- 1841504313
Frequently Asked Questions
Samantha Jenkins has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Samantha Jenkins works at
Samantha Jenkins has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Samantha Jenkins.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Samantha Jenkins, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Samantha Jenkins appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.