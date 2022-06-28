Samantha Herman, FNP-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Samantha Herman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Samantha Herman, FNP-C
Offers telehealth
Overview
Samantha Herman, FNP-C is a Nurse Practitioner in Kingwood, TX.
Samantha Herman works at
Locations
1
Millennium Physicians Internal Medicine - Kingwood22698 Professional Dr Ste 100, Kingwood, TX 77339 Directions (281) 312-8530
Ratings & Reviews
Sam is such a caring and knowledgeable NP! I was extremely sick with an upper respiratory infection that turned more serious and went to multiple doctors and did not get better. Samantha was able to get to the bottom of what the issue was and I was feeling better within just a day after seeing her. She also listens and never rushes you! Highly recommend her!
About Samantha Herman, FNP-C
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1003477019
Education & Certifications
- Creighton University College Of Nursing
Frequently Asked Questions
Samantha Herman has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Samantha Herman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Samantha Herman works at
33 patients have reviewed Samantha Herman. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Samantha Herman.
