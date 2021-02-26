Dr. Samantha Heater, OD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Heater is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Samantha Heater, OD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Samantha Heater, OD is an Optometrist in Liverpool, NY.
Dr. Heater works at
Locations
1
Eye Physicians of Central New York5100 W Taft Rd Ste 4M, Liverpool, NY 13088 Directions (315) 362-3937
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
Professional, thorough and friendly.
About Dr. Samantha Heater, OD
- Optometry
- English
- 1982086484
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Heater has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Heater accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Heater has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Heater. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Heater.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Heater, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Heater appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.