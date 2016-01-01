Samantha Guijarro has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Samantha Guijarro, PMHNP
Overview
Samantha Guijarro, PMHNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Seattle, WA.
Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 3417 Evanston Ave N Ste 527, Seattle, WA 98103 Directions (646) 207-5299
View All Accepted Carriers
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Samantha Guijarro?
About Samantha Guijarro, PMHNP
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1093084253
Frequently Asked Questions
Samantha Guijarro accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Samantha Guijarro has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
3 patients have reviewed Samantha Guijarro. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Samantha Guijarro.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Samantha Guijarro, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Samantha Guijarro appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.